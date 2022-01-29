SHERIDAN — A proposed film production incentives bill was approved by the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee this week with an 11-3 vote.
But there is still work to be done, according to Sen. Bill Landen, R-Casper. During the committee meeting, Sheridan resident and filmmaker Sean Patrick Higgins suggested 16 potential amendments to the bill, which were not approved by the committee Monday but could be considered again during the legislative session.
“I do think we need to be ready to go to work on this bill a little bit,” Landen said. “…But hopefully we can do that in the midst of a very busy session, and I hope one of our chambers will at least allow this bill to go into the process so we can do that work.”
If the bill is approved this session, the film incentive program would be funded with up to $3 million in statewide lodging tax dollars each biennium. Those dollars would be distributed through the Wyoming Office of Tourism.
The proposed film production incentives are not the state’s first. In 2007, the Wyoming Legislature initiated a statute allocating $1 million toward in-state projects through the Wyoming Film Industry Financial Incentive program. The funds were administered by the Wyoming Office of Tourism’s Film Office with a goal of bringing the entertainment industry to Wyoming. The state eventually sunset the statute in 2018.
In the intervening four years, the state has missed out on countless opportunities to host film and television productions and reap the economic benefits, according to Kelly Eastes, Visit Casper film office liaison. Most recently, scouts for the “Yellowstone” prequel series “1883” visited the state, but chose not to film here, due to the lack of incentives.
Lana Percival, a Wyoming-born actress, said the incentive would go a long way toward bringing young people like her back into the state for work.
“I think this bill is a really important step in the right direction towards creating jobs for people like me, for millennials who would like to stay in the state and work in the industry we are interested in,” Percival said.
As currently drafted, the bill includes two rebate tiers, one for larger productions such as films and TV series and another for smaller productions such as commercials and short films.
In the first tier, productions would receive a base rebate of 15% of expenditures as long as more than $200,000 is spent in the state and the production team submits a distribution plan guaranteeing 1 million viewers or more.
The production could receive a rebate of up to 30% if the bulk of people employed are from Wyoming; if post-production work is completed primarily in Wyoming; if more than 7.5 million viewers can be guaranteed; and if 10% of the crew comprises Wyoming veterans or students.
In the second tier, productions would receive a base rebate of 10% as long as no less than $50,000 is spent in the state and 60% of the production’s crew are from Wyoming. The production can receive an additional 5% rebate if it involves a Wyoming storyline or theme.
During public comment, several film industry professionals raised issues with the 1-million-person viewership requirement in the first tier. Higgins said no other state has a viewership metric tied to film incentive programs.
Wyoming filmmaker Rudi Womack said the requirement would rule out many independent productions, since they often do not have distribution deals in place at the time the movie is being filmed.
“Independent film production is actually about 90% of the film production in the United States,” Womack said. “And unfortunately, independent film production generally does not have any kind of distribution deal in place, let alone a distribution deal that guarantees 1 million viewers. These distribution deals simply do not exist for independent film…My concern is, by having this barrier to entry for independent productions, they will not be able to benefit from the tax incentive.”
Removing the viewership requirement was just one of the recommendations made by Higgins in an amended bill draft. Other suggestions included adding a 2% rebate for including Wyoming businesses, ranches and other landmarks in a production, and providing a rebate to productions that offer educational or professional internships for Wyoming residents.
Higgins said his suggestions reflected current common practices in the film industry.
“I think that there’s some thinking that needs to mature around the film industry,” Higgins said. “…I wanted to make sure, in the statutory language, we didn’t tie ourselves to practices outside the film industry and practices that quite frankly can’t be tracked or measured.”
Legislators said Higgins’ suggestions may be considered further during committee discussion at this year’s legislative session, which begins Feb. 14 in Cheyenne.
One of the few legislators voting against the incentive was Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan, who argued the incentive violated the state Constitution by favoring one industry over another. He also argued the state shouldn’t align itself with an industry that promoted “anti-American and anti-Wyoming sentiment.”
“This industry overall does not like a lot of things in our Wyoming culture, such as our extractive industries or mineral industries,” Jennings said. “…This could conceivably be used to train people in anti-American or anti-Wyoming sentiment…and we would be funding them. We would be helping that.”
On the other hand, Rep. Pat Sweeney, R-Casper, spoke favorably of the bill and said it was time for the state to recapture some of the dollars it missed out on when the previous incentive sunset.
“It is a way of diversifying our economy,” Sweeney said “…It has a ton of good possibilities. You’ve heard from industry what we’ve lost because we had nothing to provide some of these…productions. I just urge your support.”