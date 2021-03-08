CHEYENNE — In all likelihood, Wyoming’s 66th Legislature will not be in office the next time a pandemic grips the state.
But another pandemic is all but guaranteed, senators said Friday, and a new bill being proposed could have significant impacts on how the state responds to future public health emergencies.
Senate File 80, proposed by Sen. Troy McKeown, R-Gillette, would give the Legislature and local government more authority over the issuance of state and local public health orders and would limit the power of the governor and public health officer.
According to Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Parkman, the bill proposes a variety of “sideboards” that would keep the power of the governor and public health officer in check.
“What we’re talking about here is unbridled, unchecked power that has been conferred on the executive branch,” Biteman said. “And all we’re trying to do is put reasonable restrictions on that power — some sideboards… We like our sideboards, except when it comes to pandemics, I guess.”
The bill would, among other things, prevent any statewide public health order from being in effect for longer than 30 days unless the Wyoming Legislature convenes and approves another 30-day extension.
The proposal would also require a 48-hour public comment period before any statewide health order could take effect and counties could choose to opt out of the statewide orders. The bill would also limit any local health orders to 15 days, unless the corresponding elected body — i.e. a county commission for a county health order- decided to renew it for another 15 days.
The majority of legislators expressed satisfaction with Gov. Mark Gordon’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Cheri Steinmetz, R-Lingle, said it made sense to localize health decisions and to place such important decisions in multiple hands.
“We have to find our way through this situation, and I think that’s best done at a local level,” Steinmetz said. “… This bill is no criticism of anyone. It is just merely a policy decision about how we want to govern ourselves. It is about good government. It is about starting at the local level and working its way through elected officials.”
Sen. Lynn Hutchings, R-Cheyenne, agreed. Quoting a Biblical proverb, Hutchings said “in multiple counsellors, there is safety.”
Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, said he understood many of his colleagues’ frustration with the handling of the pandemic but wondered whether the Legislature could handle the crisis any better.
“I know there’s tremendous frustration with what’s happened,” Scott said. “Some of this, frankly I think, is an effort to shoot the messenger… You can’t take the virus to court so we’re shooting the messenger who said to be safe, we have to do certain things. That’s a mistake. For all the… trouble I think we would get us into long term, I would urge the Senate to defeat this measure.”
Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, agreed and said any changes to the current statute should be based, first and foremost, on whether they would save lives in a coming pandemic. As the bill moves forward to second and third readings this week, Rothfuss asked his fellow senators to consider that question before approving the bill.
“The onus is on us to make a decision based on health, not necessarily on passion or anger or the fact that most people find these (masks) uncomfortable,” Rothfuss said. “I guess my question on this is ‘Would it save lives or cost lives?’ That should be our first and foremost consideration, I think, when we’re talking about a pandemic.”
Senate File 80 was approved on first reading in the Senate with a vote of 19-8.