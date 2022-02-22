SHERIDAN — House Bill 51, which would limit the dissemination of mugshots taken during the jail booking process, passed scrutiny by the Legislature’s House Judiciary Committee Monday in a 5-4 vote.
The bill, sponsored by Rep. Chad Banks, D-Rock Springs, and co-sponsored by Rep. Andi LeBeau, D-Riverton, and Sen. John Kolb, R-Rock Springs, would alter Wyoming’s Title 7, the state law governing criminal procedure. Specifically, the bill would bar the Wyoming Department of Corrections or individual county jails from releasing mugshots — to media outlets, blogs or other publications — of arrested people prior to conviction.
The committee added an exception allowing for the release of mugshots for “any legitimate law enforcement interest or purpose,” including if the suspect is an imminent threat to public safety or a fugitive for which citizens should be on the lookout.
Currently, Wyoming law allows the WYDOC or individual county jails to release the names, photographs and physical descriptions, reason for incarceration, sentencing information, projected parole eligibility, current custody location and date of release for anyone in custody without restrictions.
The bill is part of a nationwide effort to limit the publication of mugshots prior to conviction according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Several other states have implemented or proposed similar laws, including 13 states in 2021 alone.
Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson said, if passed, the effects of the bill would be somewhat tempered by county policies. Although mugshots are currently subject to release, Thompson said the Sheridan County Detention Center does not post all mugshots online, in contrast to other jurisdictions in Wyoming.
Similarly, Thompson said jail staff photograph newly booked people in street clothes and without a height chart in the background. Because there is no indication the photo was taken in a jail setting, Thompson said the mugshot may be less likely to taint potential jurors.
Banks said he sponsored the bill after constituents raised concerns about online publications posting the mugshots of those arrested the previous day each morning, a practice resulting in hurtful speculation about community members.
“That, in my community, has become a huge source of rumor, of gossip, of just kind of water cooler fodder,” Banks said.
One Rock Springs resident and business owner, Wing Lew, testified before the committee he’d been humiliated and potentially financially harmed after his mugshot — the result of a wrongful arrest for driving under the influence — was released to the media.
“Media outlets are quick to publicize arrests, but they take no responsibility in any publication of any dismissals,” Lew said.
Free press advocates, however, argue the bill would bar legitimate journalistic access to a public record. Wyoming Press Association Executive Director Darcie Hoffland said her organization sent a letter to the House Judiciary Committee in opposition to the bill, stating the bill would limit openness and access around public records, like mugshots.
“We think that [mugshots] are an important public record…and that access should be protected,” Hoffland said.
In a recent editorial in the Green River Star, Editor David Martin explained mugshots can also improve journalistic clarity by identifying an individual being charged with a crime. In some cases, several people in a community share a first and last name, Martin said, and a mugshot would help readers identify the correct person as charged with a crime.
Several on the committee, including local Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo, were wary of the bill’s impact and voted no. For instance, Rep. Art Washut, R-Casper, questioned whether limiting the release of mugshots would be superfluous, given arrest information would still become public.
“We’ll see how it argues out on the floor,” Hoffland said.
After passing the House Judiciary Committee, the bill will soon be introduced for readings on the house floor.