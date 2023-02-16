SHERIDAN — A bill championed by Tongue River Middle School Principal Jeff Jones that would have effectively outlawed corporal discipline in Wyoming schools failed in the Wyoming Legislature Tuesday.
The bill, had it passed, would have repealed a statutory provision that provides civil and criminal immunity for teachers, principals and superintendents who exercise “reasonable corporal discipline of a student.” As a result, school staff members who physically disciplined children could have been subject to criminal charges, such as battery, or civil lawsuits.
The bill failed in the House with little debate, though Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo, expressed concern that removing the civil and criminal immunity could put teachers at risk who find themselves having to break up physical altercations between students, primarily because “corporal discipline” is not defined in state statute.
“I’m not saying we need corporal punishment in schools,” Crago said. “I want to make sure our teachers are protected from doing everyday things they need to do.”
Jones acknowledged in a statement to The Sheridan Press the lack of a clear definition for corporal discipline, saying he “was concerned from the beginning that we needed a bill with better language.”
“So while I am disappointed the bill failed, I think a better bill will come to the Legislature next session and I think the result will ultimately be even better,” Jones said Wednesday. “That is my hope.”
Jones began advocating for the change after his doctoral dissertation research led him to overwhelming evidence the practice harms students.
In his dissertation completed in 2021, "An Analysis of Wyoming Public School Administrators' Perceptions on the Use of Corporal Punishment in Wyoming Public Schools," Jones lists at least 40 professional organizations, including the National Education Association, that are against corporal punishment in schools.
He found while corporal punishment was legal in Wyoming public schools, individual school districts decided whether it was permitted. Of the 48 school districts in the state, Jones said, most prohibit the practice and 90% of surveyed school administrators across the state said they either “disagreed” or “strongly disagreed” with the use of corporal punishment in schools.
“The goal is to prohibit school officials from paddling students (a practice not supported by the research) and yet protecting school officials when they have to physically intervene to protect students,” Jones said. “This current bill didn't make that clear and it is now in the bill cemetery.”
Jones pointed to Montana’s corporal punishment statute as one that could be used as a model for future legislation in Wyoming. That statute defines “corporal punishment” and also outlines when school district employees may use physical constraint, for example to “quell a disturbance” or for self-protection.