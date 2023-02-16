Jeff Jones Hoops_AS 001web.jpg
Principal Jeff Jones finishes up some work in his office at Tongue River Middle School before heading to the gym to shoot some hoops Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — A bill championed by Tongue River Middle School Principal Jeff Jones that would have effectively outlawed corporal discipline in Wyoming schools failed in the Wyoming Legislature Tuesday.

The bill, had it passed, would have repealed a statutory provision that provides civil and criminal immunity for teachers, principals and superintendents who exercise “reasonable corporal discipline of a student.” As a result, school staff members who physically disciplined children could have been subject to criminal charges, such as battery, or civil lawsuits.  

Kristen Czaban has worked with The Sheridan Press since June 2008, moving to Wyoming after graduating from Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. She covered a wide range of beats before becoming editor in 2012 and publisher in 2017.

