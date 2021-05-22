SHERIDAN — This week’s Summit Award honoree is Sheridan High School senior Riley Billings. She has been described as inspirational, intelligent and a natural leader. Her resume boasts Advanced Placement classes, college courses and an impressive 3.96 GPA. In addition to her academic success, she is also a first-place Skills USA finalist.
While managing a rigorous academic schedule, Billings is also an involved student. She is a member of National Honor Society, Spanish club and is a Big Sister with the Boys and Girls Club in Sheridan.
“Being a Big Sister has been rewarding and a mutual beneficial relationship.”
She also explains her work schedule allowed for very little time to participate in other school activities, yet she treasures the real-world experience she has gained. For the past four years, Billings has been employed at Powder River Pizza. Her strong work ethic and endless ambition are evident in each endeavor she pursues.
Lonna Forister, SHS math teacher, has personally witnessed Billings’ drive, dedication and kindness.
“Riley is a very intelligent young lady who has a strong work ethic and will be successful in anything she puts her mind to,” Forister said. “She is very reliable and trustworthy and is willing to help anyone who may need it. She is fun and has a great sense of humor. Even though I do not have Riley in class this year, she has stopped by many times to visit. I will miss not seeing her next year.”
Forister has been nominated as an outstanding educator by Billings.
“Mrs. Forister wants all of her students to exceed,” Billings said of Forister. “She would come in early, skip lunch and even come in on Saturdays to help her students do their best. Her teaching was personalized to every student.”
Although Billings’ ambition and desire to excel are evident, she is also quick to acknowledge others who have supported her success including her older brother, Harley. She describes Harley as a positive influence and role model.
“He has always stood beside me, cheering me on. He has pushed me to focus on the big picture and those things in life that I value the most.”
Following high school graduation, Billings plans to pursue a degree program in Family and Consumer Science. Her participation in the Next Level Internship program provided an opportunity to support an Intensive Education classroom at Meadowlark Elementary and also learn from Sheridan Junior High School teacher, Richelle Frankovic-Spencer. Both of these, along with the Wyoming Skills USA competition, have contributed to her growth. At the competition held in April, Billings was awarded first place in the Early Childhood Education category and additionally earned third place in the job interview component.
The inspiration Billings has received from Frankovic-Spencer is mutual.
“Riley is an inspirational young lady,” Frankovic-Spencer said. “She is intelligent, hardworking and always helping others. Over the years I have watched her grow and excel academically, socially, and emotionally. Through her continual hard work, dedication to education and her goal of helping others she has set herself up to attend college and pursue her dream of becoming a teacher. As she heads off into the next chapter of her life, I know that she is going to be a wonderful educator and a natural leader wherever life may take her. I am beyond grateful to have such a special relationship with a wonderful student.”
In addition to her clear vision of the future, Billings’ motto, “Live with a purpose” is evident in her extensive preparation.
“I have known that I want to work with children since a very young age, and I want to become a teacher,” Billings said. “I have taken steps to ensure my success beyond high school.”
Academics for All congratulates Riley Billings, daughter of Serene Billings and Joel Billings.