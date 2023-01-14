SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Weed and Pest considered contracting with former Johnson County Weed and Pest Supervisor Rod Litzel to help transition new Sheridan County Supervisor Walker Billings into his position.
Billings took over the first week of January for former supervisor Luke Sander, who finished his time at weed and pest the first week of December 2022.
Billings graduated from the University of Wyoming in May 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in rangeland ecology and watershed management. The new supervisor is finishing his master’s degree in plant sciences, as well as completing his supervisor certification, which includes taking two entomology, one weed and science and two administrative classes, all through the University of Wyoming.
Billings already scheduled continuing educational opportunities in the coming months on top of his current schooling, and will provide presentations at the Society of Engineering in Boise, Idaho, in February and the Western Society for Weed Science annual conference in March, in addition to attending the Wyoming Weed Management Association mid-January. Finally, Billings will attend a short course in entomology to help complete requirements to obtain his supervisor’s license.
Before his scheduled travel, Billings mentioned he would benefit from mentorship and consulting from Litzel, who served as district supervisor for more than 30 years. Litzel now works under his son, Andrew Litzel, who is owner and consultant for his company, WeedSlayer Spraying. The company provides consulting services to other weed and pest districts.
Rod Litzel said, based on the job description, would assist and train district staff through a budgeting process, assist and train Billings on statutes affecting the district and grant reports and applications, all on an as-needed basis for $75 per hour on-site plus mileage.
There's a wealth of information with other districts out there, and I would encourage you to walk over and talk to those folks,” Litzel said. “But sometimes, as I was thinking about this and thinking back on my career, there are times when you wish you had somebody to rattle ideas off of, somebody independent, not not somebody in the office, although I did most of that time… Trust me, I've had many, many mistakes in my career, and, like the saltcedar thing, I certainly can give you what mistakes I've made so you don't have to go down the same path.”
The Sheridan County Weed and Pest Board of Directors agreed to continue discussing the possible contract with Litzel to aid Billings in the transition as supervisor. Board members and Billings also said utilizing fellow weed and pest supervisors throughout the state for information and help through the transition process could also work, either complementing the consultant work of Litzel or independently without having to contract for the help.
“I think (Litzel) would be a valuable resource to have, among everything else as well,” Billings said. “I’m not sure how we would want to organize the contract in terms of what we’re planning on doing, but if we were to implement a contract like this, it would be comforting to know that I could have that resource available to me.”
