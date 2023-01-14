Walker Billings_AS 001.jpg
Sheridan County Weed and Pest's new supervisor Walker Billings works in his office Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Weed and Pest considered contracting with former Johnson County Weed and Pest Supervisor Rod Litzel to help transition new Sheridan County Supervisor Walker Billings into his position.

Billings took over the first week of January for former supervisor Luke Sander, who finished his time at weed and pest the first week of December 2022.

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles. 

Managing editor

