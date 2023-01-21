SHERIDAN — Sydni Bilyeu, Sheridan High School senior, is a student, a multi-sport athlete and this week’s Summit Award winner.
Bilyeu’s high school transcript boasts a perfect 4.0 GPA, includes five Advanced Placement classes and several college courses. In addition, she has contributed to multiple state championship teams and numerous top finishes.
In pursuit of her long-term career goal, becoming an oncology physician assistant, Bilyeu is currently an intern at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. She has had the opportunity to work in radiology, the Welch Cancer Center and various other departments.
The career choice is personal for Bilyeu.
“I have always admired my grandmother, Linda Bilyeu,” Bilyeu said. “Even when she was battling cancer, she never failed to show her grace and compassion to others. I strive to portray that same character and desire to help others who may be faced with a cancer diagnosis.”
SHS soccer coach Kevin Rizer has witnessed Bilyeu’s strong moral character.
“Sydni is an amazing young lady,” Rizer said. “Athletically, she is the hardest worker on our team and a tenacious competitor. Yet, she is an incredibly humble, soft-spoken leader with tremendous character. Syd demonstrates a capacity to do what the very best athletes do. She never backs down from an opponent, a job, or an opportunity to support her teammates. Beyond that, Sydni is just a wonderful young lady that lives her life with the utmost integrity. I have been honored to coach, and in fact, know Sydni.”
Soccer is just one of the many sports with which Bilyeu has found success. She’s also played on the SHS varsity tennis team all four years of high school and was awarded All-State status each year. Her impressive tennis career is a culmination of determination and hard work during which the girls team won the state championship in 2019, placed second twice and took third place her junior year. Additionally, Bilyeu has played varsity basketball all four years, earned a third-place finish her sophomore year and has been recognized as an All-Conference player.
Bilyeu said she is especially thankful for the guidance and encouragement of her parents, Chris and Brandi Bilyeu.
“They work hard to provide new experiences and always support me,” Sydni Bilyeu said.
Bilyeu’s fortitude and strong work ethic in the classroom are evidenced by her impressive academic success which includes a We the People state championship. The team traveled to Washington, D.C., to participate in the national competition and earned a division award.
Bilyeu has nominated SHS science teacher, Lyndsay Groteluschen, as an outstanding educator.
“Ms. Groteluschen always makes time for her students,” Bilyeu said. “She is organized, prepared, and engages her students.”
The admiration is mutual.
“I’ve had the honor of teaching Sydni for three years, and she is a remarkable young woman,” Groteluschen said. “She is intelligent and ambitious while also being kind and compassionate. I greatly look forward to seeing the path that she decides to follow and the many accomplishments that she will have.”
While balancing a rigorous course load as well as her many athletic commitments, Bilyeu is also highly involved in her school and community. In addition to We the People, she is also a member of National Honor Society and Big Brothers, Big Sisters. Additionally, she serves as an acolyte for St. Peter’s Episcopal Church and is an active youth group member.
Bilyeu said she is very appreciative for the mentorship of Mary Beth Evers.
“Mary Beth has been instrumental in building my faith,” Bilyeu said. “She is always positive and encouraging.”
Evers is equally impressed by Sydni’s maturity and strong faith.
“Sydni is a remarkably well-rounded and deeply grounded young woman,” Evers said. “She possesses a maturity beyond her years. Beginning at a young age she was diligent and hardworking with a keen interest in learning. Sydni lives her faith daily as evidenced by her kindness, compassion, honesty and generosity.”
Bilyeu will pursue a bachelor’s degree at the University of Wyoming before continuing her pursuit of physician’s assistant school.
“Sydni is truly a multi-faceted young woman whose qualities bring inspiration to all around her,” Evers said.