1-21-23 PEOPLE academics for all sydni bilyeuweb.jpg
Buy Now

Sydni Bilyeu, Sheridan High School senior, is a student, a multi-sport athlete and this week’s Summit Award winner.

 Courtesy photo |

SHERIDAN — Sydni Bilyeu, Sheridan High School senior, is a student, a multi-sport athlete and this week’s Summit Award winner.

Bilyeu’s high school transcript boasts a perfect 4.0 GPA, includes five Advanced Placement classes and several college courses. In addition, she has contributed to multiple state championship teams and numerous top finishes.

Tags

Recommended for you