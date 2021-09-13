SHERIDAN — If over the last 19 months, you rewatched your favorite TV shows and movies, then sought out new entertainment, the WYO Film Festival is for you.
The organizers have dubbed the event “the film fest you’ve been training for,” and are excited to share the slate of films they’ve combed through to pick this year’s features.
Justin Stroup, film festival founder, said he watched hundreds of movies this year, choosing the lineup he thought best fits the Sheridan event set for Oct. 1-3.
He noted fewer films were submitted this year, with the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting filmmakers ability to shoot and produce. But, he added, that hasn’t taken away from the quality of those he reviewed.
“I’ve watched probably 1,000 movies this year,” Stroup said. “Because of the pandemic, we had fewer submitted, which is a problem all festivals had this year. You’re seeing a lot of movies that maybe wouldn’t have been top billing at places like Tribeca or Sundance get more attention this year for that reason. They’re great films that sometimes get overshadowed.”
Here’s a quick look at what Stoup said attendees can look forward to this year:
Defying gravity
Teton Gravity Research’s “Stoke the Fire” explores athletes’ evolution within skiing and the joy that comes from that process. Stroup said he’s excited to highlight these major filmmakers from within Wyoming. This film will open the festival Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m.
A look back
While the silent film “The Golem” was created in 1915, it will connect with the present in a very real way. The score for the film was written by Sheridan College instructor Mark Bergman and will be performed by members of Wyoming Baroque during the festival. Want to check it out? It’ll show at Sheridan College Oct. 3 at 4 p.m.
A few big names
While film festivals often provide an opportunity for lesser known actors, directors and producers, the film “Happily” features Joel McHale — known for movies like “Ted” — who was been happily married for years before a visit from a stranger leads to a dead body and a tense couples’ trip. This dark romantic comedy will show Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m.
Issues at forefront
“Sisters Rising” is a powerful documentary directed and produced by Willow O’Feral and Brad Heck. The film focuses on six Native American women reclaiming personal and tribal sovereignty by refusing to let a pattern of violence continue in the shadows. Watch it Oct. 2 at 3:30 p.m.
Youthful voices
Stroup has long wanted the film festival to include an educational component. At last year’s event, two key women connected and took the reins. As a result, this year’s film festival will feature the work of several local students who have been mentored as they create their own short films. Those pieces will be shown Oct. 2 at 1:30 p.m.
Tickets for the WYO Film Festival are still available online, at wyofilmfest.org, or through the WYO Performing Arts and Education box office. VIP passes cost $135 per person, while weekend bundles cost $65 per person. Single screening passes are also available for $15.
For more information, see wyofilmfest.org.