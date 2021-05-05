05-12-17snickerscupsetup2jpg
Ashleigh Fox | The Sheridan Press

Julie Irvine helps hold the line for Dustin Shaw who paints lines on the field in preparation for the 13th annual Snickers Cup at the Big Horn Equestrian Center. Members of the local soccer association prepare the fields at the Equestrian Center three days before the weekend tournament.

 By Ashleigh Snoozy

SHERIDAN — County Road 28, or Bird Farm Road, will close to northbound traffic Saturday from 6:30-9:30 a.m. and Sunday from 6:30-9 a.m. to accommodate the Big Horn Mountain Cup soccer tournament and allow for more efficient traffic flow, according to a press release from the Sheridan County public works department. 

One-way traffic southbound will begin at approximately mile post 3 to the entrance of the Big Horn Equestrian Center. Road signs and sheriff deputies will be there to assist with traffic control. 

