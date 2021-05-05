SHERIDAN — County Road 28, or Bird Farm Road, will close to northbound traffic Saturday from 6:30-9:30 a.m. and Sunday from 6:30-9 a.m. to accommodate the Big Horn Mountain Cup soccer tournament and allow for more efficient traffic flow, according to a press release from the Sheridan County public works department.
One-way traffic southbound will begin at approximately mile post 3 to the entrance of the Big Horn Equestrian Center. Road signs and sheriff deputies will be there to assist with traffic control.