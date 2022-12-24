image

Gary Senier, left, and Julie Rieder write down information during the annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count on Sunday. The information, part of the longest running bird survey in the world, is used by the Audubon for a variety of studies.

SHERIDAN — Bird enthusiasts and other volunteers will complete Sheridan County’s Christmas Bird Count Dec. 29. 

A group completed the Sheridan bird count Dec. 17, and another group will finish the count for the county Dec. 29 in Story and Big Horn.

