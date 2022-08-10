SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Community Land Trust, Bighorn Audubon Society and Trail End State Historic Site will host a "Discovery Session: Birding and Community Science" on Aug. 13 at the Trail End State Historic Site beginning at 10 a.m.
Attendees will learn how birders can aid the conservation and management of our feathered friends as community scientists. Bighorn Audubon Society board members Ariel Downing and JoAnne Puckett will talk about the Christmas Bird Count and Spring Count as well as the newly-released Bighorn Forest Bird Checklist. U.S. Forest Service Wildlife Biologist Bonnie Alison will also be in attendance.