BIG HORN — The Bighorn Audubon Society, in cooperation with The Brinton Museum, will lead a monthly bird walk April 16.
Participants should meet in the parking lot of The Brinton, located at 239 Brinton Road in Big Horn, at 9 a.m.
The walk will last until about 11 a.m.
The museum store also carries copies of "Checklist of Birds of The Brinton" and "Common Birds of The Brinton Museum and Bighorn Mountain Foothills." All proceeds from the sales of the books are donated to The Brinton and the local Bighorn Audubon chapter.
For more information, call The Brinton Museum at 307-672-3173 or email bighornaudubon@gmail.com.