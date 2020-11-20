SHERIDAN — The Bighorn Audubon Society will not host its monthly birding at The Brinton but recently purchased land in the Powder Horn.
Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, Bighorn Audubon will not host its monthly birding event at The Brinton Museum Saturday.
For more information, call The Brinton Museum at 307-672-3173 or email the audubon at bighornaudubon@gmail.com.
The group also recently purchased a property that includes wetlands in the Powder Horn housing area in Big Horn.
“Our goal is to develop a plan in coordination with the Powder Horn to landscape with native plant species; thus improving already critical habitat," said Jenny Williams, conservation chair for Bighorn Audubon. "Birds have co-evolved with native plants and need them; over 90% of terrestrial birds in North America rely on insects for their young. Many of the plants we plant in our yards are non-native, and do not supply the necessary resources for birds, which shows the importance of native landscaping as a key tool in maintaining our bird populations.”
The group was able to purchase the land because of several donations, including former owners and audubon members Don and Mary Miech; Marie Lowe who donated from the proceeds of the sale; and president of the Powder Horn Homeowner's Association Steve Johnson, who provided support and guidance during the process.