SHERIDAN — Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Parkman, announced his bid for re-election Monday at a fundraising luncheon held at Frackelton's in downtown Sheridan.
"It is with deep humility, love of my country and my state, and concern for the future of my children and for all of you that I have decided to seek a second term in the Wyoming Senate," Biteman told attendees, according to a copy of the speech obtained by The Sheridan Press.
Biteman has represented Senate District 21 since 2019. Prior to that he represented House District 51 from 2017-2018.
"We find ourselves in some very troubled times and there are three issues I want to discuss with you today," Biteman said, according to the copy of the speech. "First is our energy crisis and the coming economic crisis. Second is the real and unthinkable threat of us being the generation of Americans who let the torch of liberty die out on our watch. And third, how we must protect Wyoming and our way of life."
Biteman pointed to failed policies of Democrats for the downturn of the energy industry, high gas prices and inflation, saying that a recession and economic downturn are imminent.
In regard to protecting the future of democracy in the U.S., Biteman said the greatest threat isn't from outside the country, but from within.
"The greatest threat to our freedom is ourselves," Biden said. "Some Americans have become complacent, lazy, selfish, uneducated and unknowing of what it is it means to be American. The poisonous ideologies of socialism and communism have not only washed up upon our shores, but are becoming more and more mainstream in our society."
Biteman defeated two other candidates in the 2018 primary and defeated Democrat Hollis Hackman in the general election to earn his seat. While the official filing period for the 2022 election will not open until May 12, no others have announced an intention to run for Senate District 21, which encompasses western Sheridan County.