SHERIDAN — Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Parkman, introduced two bills Tuesday, both of which are intended to enhance election integrity by limiting party affiliation changes and prohibiting submission of absentee ballots without proper documentation ahead of this year’s primary and general elections.
Biteman has introduced other election regulation bills in the past to a national Republican push in states from Florida to New Hampshire to alter elections systems and weed out alleged instances of voter fraud, especially in the wake of claims of a “stolen” 2020 presidential election.
Biteman’s first bill, Senate File No. 97, would limit party affiliation changes ahead of the primary election Aug. 16. Biteman introduced a similar bill in 2018 but it died in committee before the 2019 legislative budget session.
Under current Wyoming law, voters may change their party affiliation at the polls on the day of the primary or general election or when requesting an absentee ballot. If passed, the bill would require voters to declare or change their party affiliation changes by May 12, the day the candidate filing period begins.
In a press release Wednesday, Biteman said the bill would hinder “crossover voting,” or members of one political party change party affiliation — perhaps on election day — to vote in the competing party’s primary election.
“This practice has been going on for far too long in our state. It is not fair, it is not right, and it is harming the integrity of our party nomination process. This bill will go a long way toward ending this up-to-now legal but unethical behavior,” Biteman said.
The second bill, Senate File No. 96, would prohibit what Biteman called “ballot harvesting,” or individuals and groups gathering or submitting completed absentee ballots from other voters without written and official authorization by the voters. If the bill is passed, unauthorized collection and submission of ballots could be a felony, punishable by up to five years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.
“This is one common-sense step we can take in Wyoming to ensure that our absentee voting process cannot be used to commit voter fraud,” Biteman said.
If passed, both bills would be effective immediately.
Other Sheridan County legislators have signed on to the bills. Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan, co-sponsored both bills, and Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, co-sponsored the bill related to limiting ballot collection.
The Secretary of State’s Office said the issues these bills seek to combat are relatively rare in Wyoming, Wyoming Secretary of State Communications and Policy Director Monique Meese said.
As it relates to the 2020 election, the Secretary of State’s office has not received any complaints about ballot harvesting or people voting when incorrectly registered, Meese said. However, Meese said county clerks may receive those complaints instead of the Secretary of State’s Office.
Voter registrations are also checked several times annually against a number of sources, including data from the Wyoming Department of Transportation and the Department of Corrections, to ensure registration legitimacy, Meese explained.
Meese said the Secretary of State’s office is not opposed to any pending legislation intended to further secure elections, so long as that legislation does not impede voting.
Incidents of actual or alleged voter fraud in Sheridan County are relatively rare, Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson said.
Wyoming law designates county sheriff’s offices as the agency responsible for investigating registration offenses. Thompson said his office has investigated about five cases of alleged voter fraud in his five-year tenure as sheriff.
Earlier in his career, Thompson said the sheriff’s office received more complaints about electioneering too close to polling places, a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail, a $1,000 fine or both. Now, Thompson said his office primarily investigates perceived registration violations, in which people who were not otherwise eligible to vote attempted or successfully voted. There are no criminal or civil penalties directly associated with falsifying one’s party affiliation.
Sheridan’s elections officials are conscientious in ensuring the fairness of local elections, Thompson said.
“I know that [Sheridan County Clerk and Recorder Eda Schunk Thompson] is very careful about any perceived violation of law. She does report that to the sheriff’s office and/or report that to the county attorney’s office,” Thompson said.