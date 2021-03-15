CHEYENNE — A bill supported by the Wyoming Republican Party and Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Parkman, could add a third election to the state’s election calendar, pushing the primary election up to May.
Senate File 145 calls for runoff elections following primaries in which no candidate receives more than 50% of the votes. The top two candidates in the primary would go head-to-head in the runoff and compete for a place on the general election ballot.
If the bill moves forward, primary elections would be held in May followed by the runoff election in August and the general election in November.
The bill would apply to governor, secretary of state, treasurer, auditor, superintendent, state legislative races and the races for U.S. Senate and U.S. House.
Biteman said the bill ensured the candidate who proceeded to the general election had the overwhelming support of the state’s electors, which would bolster voter confidence in the state’s election system.
“It tries to ensure that the winner has a mandate and the party can get behind their candidate,” Biteman said. “That way you don’t have the winner in some cases with less than 40% of the vote… Sometimes you’ve got 70% of people who did not vote for the winner. People are understandably frustrated with the current process, and so this bill is aimed at getting our primary elections to a point where more people are happy with the outcome and more people are satisfied that their voice was heard.”
If the runoff bill was in place, a handful of state races over the past decade would have gone to runoff elections, according to Fremont County Clerk Julie Freese. These include the governor and superintendent races in 2010; the U.S. Senator, secretary of state and superintendent races in 2014; the U.S. Representative race in 2016; the governor race in 2018; and the U.S. Senator race in 2020.
If the bill passes, Wyoming would join a growing number of states that have passed runoff bills including Alabama, South Dakota, Georgia and North Carolina.
Biteman’s bill received support from several speakers, including Wyoming Liberty Group attorney Cassie Craven, during meetings of the Senate Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions committee last week.
“I think this bill is really the voice of fairness and equity,” Craven said. “…I think the idea is there, and this should definitely see the floor for some good discussion. I think your constituents would really, really appreciate it.”
The bill has also received support of the state Republican party, which issued a Feb. 6 resolution supporting the legislation.
“Adopting a run-off approach would ensure that the winner of the Primary receives more than 50% of the vote in order to advance to the General Election,” the party wrote in a Feb. 22 Facebook post. “A run-off assures that the prevailing candidate will best represent the values of the majority of Wyoming Republicans.”
Still, many speakers expressed concern about the bill, including the timing and cost of implementation.
Biteman’s original bill had an effective date of July 2022. Mary Lankford with the Wyoming County Clerks Association expressed concern about being able to organize an extra election next year, especially since legislative redistricting will take place next March.
“There is just not enough time for a May primary and no margin of error,” Lankford said. “Redistricting needs to be completed before the start of the clock for a primary. There is not enough time for a runoff election in 2022… It’s too big of a lift in a redistricting year.”
Following Lankford’s testimony, the corporations committee amended the bill to move the effective date to January 2023.
Others, including Johnson County Commissioner Bill Novotny, expressed concern about what was essentially an unfunded mandate for counties. The bill would come with a one-time cost of about $166,000 to update the state’s voter registration system, according to the Secretary of State's initial estimates. But there would be additional costs of roughly $1.1 million — mostly at the county level — for things like ballot coding and printing as well as training and pay for election workers.
“Our opposition rests in the fact that this would be an unfunded mandate on the counties,” Novotny said. “Unless the Legislature is prepared to appropriate the funds necessary to conduct a third election, we are not in a position to take on any additional liabilities.”
Following discussion, the corporations committee approved a second amendment appropriating $1.5 million from the general fund to help fund expenses related to the implementation of the runoff election.
Others at the meeting, including Converse County Commissioner Jim Willox, questioned whether the bill was necessary at all.
“The bill is based on a false premise, and that’s that our election system is broken,” Willox said. “I don’t believe our election system is broken…I believe this system works. I fully believe in the integrity of our voters, the integrity of our system and the integrity of our results…I think there’s a silent majority that is very happy with our system as it exists.”
While bill co-sponsor Sen. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, said the bill was not intended to “target any individual or race,” the legislation became a national discussion last week, when Donald Trump Jr. tweeted about the bill, asking his followers for their support. Trump Jr. focused primarily on how the bill could affect the reelection chances of U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, who voted for the impeachment of his father.
“Any Republican in Wyoming who does Liz Cheney’s bidding and opposes SF145 is turning their back on my father and the entire America First movement,” Trump Jr. tweeted March 9. “Support SF145 and lets (sic) send Lincoln Project Liz into retirement in 2022!”
The bill, as originally proposed by Biteman, would have allowed for a runoff election for Cheney’s race next year. With the new effective date imposed by the corporations committee, the bill would have no impact on Cheney’s bid for state representative.
Senate File 145 was approved by the corporations committee on a 4-1 vote March 11. It is not currently scheduled for any discussions on the floor of the Senate.