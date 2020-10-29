SHERIDAN — A 2-year-old male black bear was euthanized in Story on the morning of Oct. 23 after receiving repeated food rewards at residences and businesses for several weeks.
On Oct. 2, Sheridan Game Warden Ryan Kenneda received a call about a bear entering a garage and chicken coop. A trap was set for two days but was unsuccessful in capturing the bear.
On Oct. 14, the bear got into trash at a ranch outside Story. Kenneda visited with the ranch owner and the dumpster was later secured, but the bear returned on Oct. 17. On Oct. 19, a resident reported the bear on a porch on Mitchell Drive and getting into a chicken coop and unsecured garbage.
On Oct. 22, Warden Kenneda received a complaint of a bear between Robertson Road and Cottage Lane. When he responded, he found the bear breaking into a trash bin on Ponderosa Drive. Kenneda hazed the bear and it traveled to the North Piney Creek area.
On Oct. 23, the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of the bear accessing trash on Loucks Street. The SCSO contacted Kenneda who authorized the responding deputy to euthanize the bear at approximately 8:45 a.m.
“Unfortunately, after its extensive history of accessing unsecured residential and commercial garbage, there were no other management options for this situation,” Kenneda said. “Attempts to trap and move or haze the bear out of the area were unsuccessful. Because food was accessible in several areas of town, it had strong motivation to continue frequenting the area and we are always concerned about human safety when bears become habituated like this.”
“Due to the number of reports received and after visiting with residents, it is likely that a second bear continues to be in the area,” Kenneda added. “We are asking residents and businesses to please secure their garbage, dumpsters and other attractants now and keep them unavailable to bears for a few more weeks until they enter their dens for the winter.”
Story is in prime black bear habitat and multiple bears have been trapped and relocated or euthanized in the area in recent years due to conflicts and bears accessing garbage. If wildlife managers receive reports of bears in residential areas early, they can often intervene to trap and relocate the bear or work with area residents to secure attractants and discourage repeated visits from the bear.
However, bears that repeatedly receive human food rewards over several days or weeks become reluctant to leave the area and can become aggressive to humans in an attempt to defend their food resource.
Any incident involving a bear should be reported as soon as possible to the Game and Fish Regional Office at 307-672-7418 during regular business hours or to a local law enforcement agency.