SHERIDAN — A yearling male black bear was captured and relocated from South Park in Sheridan on Aug. 17.
At approximately 4 p.m., Game and Fish personnel responded to a report of a small bear near Creekside Apartments. The bear was found a short time later and successfully immobilized.
Game and Fish personnel had responded to another report earlier in the day about a bear near the apartments, but had been unable to locate it at that time. No other reports were received, suggesting the bear had not accessed garbage or other food rewards.
“We appreciate members of the public calling us immediately when the bear was seen, allowing us to intervene quickly before it got food rewards or created other conflicts,” said Tim Thomas, Sheridan Region wildlife management coordinator. “We also appreciate the help of the Sheridan Police Department in assisting with the bear’s capture. It was a young bear that from all indications, had only recently come into the area.”
The bear was relocated to suitable habitat in a remote area of the Bighorn Mountains on Aug. 18.
Any sightings of a bear in residential or developed areas should be reported as soon as possible to the Game and Fish Regional Office at 307-672-7418 during regular business hours or to a local law enforcement agency. Reports can also be made after-hours to the Stop Poaching hotline at 877-WGFD-TIP.