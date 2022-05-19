SHERIDAN — Black Mountain Nordic Club has announced a dollar for dollar fundraising opportunity to match a $15,000 donation by Pam and John Standish.
The Standish family has been supporters of the club for a number of years.
According to the BMNC, Nordic skiing has seen an uptick in users in the last few years, which has an impact on the trails. Parking lots have been consistently full and new programs mean more youth on the trails as well.
To ensure the club can keep up with growing demand, BMNC representatives said they need new, more reliable equipment. The club would like to raise $30,000 this spring to help purchase a Ginzu grooming implement and replace two snow machines for the next season.
For additional information or to donate, see blackmountainnordic.com.