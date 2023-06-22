06-16-22 bmnc follow upweb.jpg
Sun shines on the meadow near Sibley Lake warming hut in 2017. Black Mountain Nordic Club is fundraising to upgrade maintenance equipment.

 Courtesy photo | Flash Parker

SHERIDAN — Black Mountain Nordic Club welcomed three new board members in June — Meghan Kent, Bill Bensel and Tracy Hed. 

Kent is relatively new to the area but is making her presence known in the community, BMNC staff said. Kent grew up in Laramie and joined her high school's Nordic ski team her senior year.

