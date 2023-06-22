SHERIDAN — Black Mountain Nordic Club welcomed three new board members in June — Meghan Kent, Bill Bensel and Tracy Hed.
Kent is relatively new to the area but is making her presence known in the community, BMNC staff said. Kent grew up in Laramie and joined her high school's Nordic ski team her senior year.
Kent was a part of the University of Wyoming’s Nordic ski team, she has coached Nordic skiing at the junior high and high school levels, and she plans to ski the 90 kilometer Vasaloppet in Sweden next season. Kent also serves as Sheridan Community Land Trust's conservation program manager.
Bensel loves Nordic skiing, as well as backcountry skiing, hunting, fishing or exploring in the mountains. Bensel has served on the Wyoming State Trails Council, Wyoming Department of Transportation TEAL Committee and is a founding member of the Sheridan Transportation Alternative Coalition.
When Hed isn't skiing at Cutler Hill with her dog, Matilda, she is traveling all over the region to ski at other top-notch ski areas. Hed has a passion for the great outdoors and tries to spend as much time exploring as possible. She's a school psychologist for Sheridan County School District 2.