SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 Board of Trustees approved Jennifer Black as Meadowlark Elementary School principal at its board meeting May 2. Black will begin at Meadowlark in early August.
Black’s career in education spans a total of 28 years, including five years in Montana and the remaining with SCSD2. Black has served as a counselor at Henry A. Coffeen Elementary School. Most recently, she has worked as a counselor at Meadowlark Elementary School.
Black holds a bachelor's degree in education from Montana State University, a master's degree in counseling from Adams State College and a principal endorsement from the University of Wyoming.
“We are excited to have Jennifer Black as our new Meadowlark principal,” said Scott Stults, superintendent of schools for SCSD2. “Jennifer has earned the trust of the school’s staff. We look forward to the continued impact Mrs. Black will make in the Meadowlark community as their new principal.”
“I am very excited to collaborate with the students, parents and staff members in this new role. I’ve had the great honor of learning from and working alongside the tremendous staff of Meadowlark,” said Black. “My goal is to continue to build upon the current success of Meadowlark Elementary School community.”
Black replaces outgoing principal Scott Cleland, who will take over as principal of Sheridan High School this July. A search is underway to fill the counselor position vacated by Black.