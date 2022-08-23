SHERIDAN — Black Tooth Brewing Company will host Mule Deer Palooza Aug. 23.
The Mule Deer Foundation and Black Tooth Brewing have partnered, with a portion of the sale of each of Black Tooth’s newest brew, Mule Deer Beer, going to support on-the-ground conservation efforts for mule deer and their habitat in Wyoming.
The beer will launch live in Sheridan at this event.
A large, in-person raffle in conjunction with the launch of the beer will also take place. In only two hours, at least seven prizes for in the field and at the range will be raffled, as well as other raffles and a silent auction.
Prizes are valued between $350 to more than $1,100 per prize.
This event is free to attend, and raffle tickets will be available for purchase at the brewery.
Winners of the prizes will be announced during the event.
Food and drinks will also be available for purchase.