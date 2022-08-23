Beer flite stock
Courtesy photo

SHERIDAN — Black Tooth Brewing Company will host Mule Deer Palooza Aug. 23.

The Mule Deer Foundation and Black Tooth Brewing have partnered, with a portion of the sale of each of Black Tooth’s newest brew, Mule Deer Beer, going to support on-the-ground conservation efforts for mule deer and their habitat in Wyoming. 

