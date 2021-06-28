BUFFALO — The Bureau of Land Management Buffalo Field Office has approved the sale of a 1.13-acre parcel of public land surface estate to William and Bonnie Ross in Johnson County. The direct sale resolves an inadvertent trespass that occurred in approximately 1960 when a community member inadvertently established a home site on BLM-administered lands.
The land sale is part of a Resource Management Plan amendment that added the parcel to the 2015 Buffalo Approved “Lands Identified for Disposal Through Exchange or Sale” list which is necessary to comply with BLM policy.
A 30-day public protest period was conducted in April and May with no protests received.
The land that will be sold currently includes part of the primary residence, partial basement, deck, lawn, driveway, utilities and other features associated with maintaining a home. Given the location, ownership of the surrounding lands and the presence of improvements, the BLM’s decision is to sell the lands in question to the current resident through a non-competitive direct sale at not less than the appraised fair market value.
The BLM determined the direct sale would not change the historical use or affect other public uses in the area.
Information about the land sale can be found online.