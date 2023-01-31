SHERIDAN — The Bureau of Land Management Buffalo Field Office is asking for public input on a proposal to restore the banks of the Tongue River within the Welch Ranch Recreation Area north of Sheridan. The 45-day public scoping period ends March 13.
The BLM will host two public meetings from 5-7 p.m. on February 7 and 8 in the community room at The Hub on Smith (formerly the Sheridan Senior Center), located at 211 Smith St. in Sheridan. Attendees should enter the building through the north entrance facing Whitney Park.
Through multiple years of monitoring, the BLM has documented increased riverbank erosion along the 1.5-mile stretch of the river, resulting in sedimentation and channel degradation of the riverbed that promotes further erosion. Portions of the riverbank have also become steep and unstable, posing a safety risk to the public, livestock, and wildlife.
The BLM proposes to restore the natural function of the river and the landscape around it by stabilizing segments of riverbank, lowering high banks and establishing gentle-sloping surfaces to increase floodplain connectivity, establishing side-channel connections and wetlands to improve aquatic habitat, and creating conditions that support native plant species. The project would also improve the safety and quality of the recreational experience in the area while minimizing negative impacts to soils, livestock, wildlife and cultural resources.
For more information, call the Buffalo Field Office at 307-684-1100.