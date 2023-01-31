Tongue River stock
SHERIDAN — The Bureau of Land Management Buffalo Field Office is asking for public input on a proposal to restore the banks of the Tongue River within the Welch Ranch Recreation Area north of Sheridan. The 45-day public scoping period ends March 13. 

The BLM will host two public meetings from 5-7 p.m. on February 7 and 8 in the community room at The Hub on Smith (formerly the Sheridan Senior Center), located at 211 Smith St. in Sheridan. Attendees should enter the building through the north entrance facing Whitney Park.

