Campfire stock
Ashleigh Snoozy | The Sheridan Press

BUFFALO — The Bureau of Land Management Buffalo Field Office plans to burn slash piles this fall and winter on BLM-administered lands in the Bighorn Mountains and Campbell County. Burning may begin mid-November and continue through April 2023.

All prescribed burn projects are conducted in accordance with approved burn plans and burning is contingent on fuel moisture and weather meeting appropriate treatment condition on site. Smoke may be visible from the surrounding areas during burning operations and days following as slash materials consume.

