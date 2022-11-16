Today

Windy this morning. Periods of snow likely during the afternoon. Morning high of 36F with temps falling to near 30. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 13F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

Windy. Mostly cloudy skies will become partly cloudy in the afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High near 15F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph.