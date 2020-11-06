BUFFALO — The Bureau of Land Management Buffalo Field Office is seeking public comment on an environmental assessment and resource management plan amendment to establish disposal criteria for a 1.13-acre parcel of public land in Johnson County, to resolve an inadvertent trespass that originally occurred in the 1960s.
The BLM is also seeking public comment on the conveyance of those lands.
The 45-day public scoping period ends Dec. 18. Additional project information is posted on the BLM’s ePlanning website at go.usa.gov/x7k7J.
In approximately 1960, a community member inadvertently established a home site on BLM-administered lands. The site includes a home, partial basement, deck, lawn, driveway, utilities and other features associated with maintaining a home.
Given the location, the ownership of the surrounding lands and the presence of improvements, the BLM is considering offering the parcel to the current resident through a non-competitive direct sale at not less than the appraised fair market value.
BLM determined this was an inadvertent action by the individuals and the direct sale would not change the historical use or affect other public uses.
“A direct sale is a fair and equitable resolution of this inadvertent trespass,” said Todd Yeager, Buffalo Field office manager. “Moving forward with this process will ensure the best outcome for the Ross family, the BLM and the American public as a whole.”
In support of Secretary’s Order 3373, Evaluating Public Access in BLM Public Land Disposals and Exchange, the BLM analyzed the impact of the proposed land exchange on the public’s ability to access federal lands for recreation.
Disposal of this parcel will not impact public access for recreation.
To provide input on the proposed direct sale, mail written comments to Field Manager, BLM, Buffalo Field Office, 1425 Fort St., Buffalo, Wyoming 82834 or submit comments electronically through the comment portal on our ePlanning website at go.usa.gov/x7k7J. No public meetings, hearings or other gatherings are planned at this time.
All comments, including personal identifying information, may be made publicly available at any time. While you may ask that your identifying information be withheld from public review, the BLM cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so.
For more information, contact Denise Oliverius at 307-684-1178 or doliveri@blm.gov.