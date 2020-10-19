CHEYENNE — The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public nominations for positions on 11 resource advisory councils nationwide. These citizen-based councils assist in the development of recommendations that address public land management issues.
The BLM maintains the resource councils chartered under the Federal Advisory Committee Act and the Federal Policy and Land Management Act across the West. Each council consists of 10 to 15 members from interests in local communities.
“Resource Advisory Committees provide the BLM with vital feedback on public land issues and projects,” said BLM Acting State Director Kim Liebhauser. “We look forward to getting great applicants for our five openings on Wyoming’s committee.”
The BLM maintains committees as a means of gaining expert advice, ideas and diverse opinions on issues including land use planning, fire management, off-highway vehicle use, recreation, oil and gas exploration, noxious weed management, grazing issues and wild horse and burro herd management issues. The committees support the Bureau’s commitment to building a shared conservation stewardship legacy in the communities it serves.
Individuals may nominate themselves or others to serve on a committee. Nominees, who must be residents of the state or states where the committee has jurisdiction, will be reviewed based on their training, education and knowledge of the committees geographic area.
Nominees should also demonstrate a commitment to consensus building and collaborative decision-making. Letters of reference must accompany all nominations from any represented interests or organizations, a completed committee application and any other information that speaks to the nominee’s qualifications.
Each of the 11 committees has different positions open in the following categories:
• Category one — Representatives of organizations associated with energy/mineral development; Federal grazing permit holders; the timber industry; transportation or rights-of-way; off-highway vehicles users; and commercial and developed outdoor recreation.
• Category two — Representatives of archaeological and historic organizations; dispersed recreation users; wild horse and burros organizations; and nationally or regionally-recognized environmental organizations.
• Category three — Representatives of state, county, or local elected office; Indian tribes located within or adjacent to the area for which the committee is organized; academicians employed in natural resource management or natural sciences; employees of a state agency responsible for management of natural resources; and the public at large.
The BLM will consider nominations until Nov. 13.