BUFFALO — The Bureau of Land Management Buffalo Field Office plans to burn slash piles this fall and winter on BLM-administered lands in the Bighorn Mountains and Campbell County.
Pile burning is contingent upon fuel moistures and weather meeting appropriate treatment conditions on site. Smoke may be visible from surrounding areas during burning operations and days following as slash materials consumes.
Burning may begin in October and continue through April 2022 in the following locations: Gardner Mountain; Beartrap; Sawmill Creek; and Billy Creek in western Johnson County; and Weston Hills in north-central Campbell County.
On Gardner Mountain, the BLM and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department have reduced fuels to restore curl-leaf mahogany stands, leaving approximately 83 acres of piles to be burned. North of Dull Knife Pass, crews will burn several machine piles from the Trough Springs timber sale. At Beartrap, off Hazelton and Slip roads, BLM will burn piles from the Pyrenees and Beartrap timber sales. In the Sawmill Creek area off Hazelton Road, the BLM has completed a forest health and fuels reduction project and will burn roughly 445 acres of piles.
The BLM provides a public slash disposal site to local homeowners in the Billy Creek area. The site is for non-commercial use and can accommodate branches and small trees. The BLM burns the pile every winter and would like to remind users that excavated stumps are not allowed in the pile because they are difficult to maneuver and burn.
For more information, please contact the Buffalo Field Office front desk at 307-684-1100, Jennifer Walker at 307-684-1164 or Jacob McClure at 307-684-1064.