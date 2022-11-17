Blood drive

A woman donates blood in busy donation center.

 Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

SHERIDAN — Healthy donors are needed for the community blood drives scheduled for the week of Thanksgiving.

The drives will be held at Best Western Sheridan Center Monday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

