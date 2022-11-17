SHERIDAN — Healthy donors are needed for the community blood drives scheduled for the week of Thanksgiving.
The drives will be held at Best Western Sheridan Center Monday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
While Monday’s appointment times are full, donors may schedule an appointment by going online to vitalant.org or by calling 877-258-4825. Walk-ins are welcome for those who can’t schedule an appointment.
Donors can complete a health history questionnaire on the day of the drive at vitalant.org/health.