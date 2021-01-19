SHERIDAN — A proposed bill may further punish people refusing to submit to a blood draw after being arrested for driving under the influence.
Senate File 5 amends several elements of the driving under the influence statutes. The largest amendment unifies a common issue when arresting drunk or high drivers: refusal to submit to a blood test after the arresting officer has received a warrant for their blood.
DUIs begin with suspicion by a law enforcement officer that a driver is driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Once the officer determines the person to in fact be intoxicated through standardized field sobriety tests, the next step is, if the driver complies, a breathalyzer test, a breath test determining blood alcohol concentration. If the driver refuses a breathalyzer, the officer obtains a search warrant — approved by a judge — for a trained professional to extract blood for a chemical test to determine blood alcohol concentration.
The issue arising more often now, though, is DUI offenders refuse both the BAC test and blood draw. Two options exist when DUI offenders — who are under arrest at this point — refuse: move forward and jail them with the refusal and charge them with interference or another infraction of the law, or use force.
“That’s what we want to avoid, any sort of application of force to execute a search warrant,” Sheridan Police Chief Travis Koltiska said. “It’s just the potential for harm to the individual as well as the officers. So by having some enhanced penalties, which would essentially mirror the penalties if you were convicted of a DUI in regards to the suspension of your license, I’m hoping it will encourage those that would otherwise refuse a search warrant when it’s explained to them the penalties are the same, essentially, that they will comply and won’t have to utilize any use of force.”
Koltiska estimated about 60%-70% of those arrested with DUI result in a search warrant for a blood draw due to a refusal to submit to a breathalyzer test. The bill proposes those who refuse to comply with the search warrant face additional fines: $750 for the first offense, $1,500 for the second offense within 10 years and $3,000 for the third or subsequent offense in 10 years. In addition, the driver’s license would be suspended for 90 days.
“I think this is a step in the right direction to prevent any kind of issues with individuals refusing, physically resisting the execution of a search warrant.”
Currently, there is no penalty for physically refusing and a lack of consistency in charging those with a consequence. Since the inception of telephonic or electronic warrants for blood draws into state statute in 2011, compliance with the warrant has significantly declined.
“Most people would submit to the test when you got the search warrant,” Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson said. “But as we delve into it further, they realize that there’s not any penalty for physically refusing that, so then our prosecutors were looking at different ways to charge them with interference or the judges were looking at finding them in contempt of court for violating the court order, but there wasn’t consistency across the state of Wyoming, so each county operated differently.
“I see this as a way to make consistency across the state of Wyoming and make it easier on everyone: the court system, the prosecutors, the defense attorneys, law enforcement all understand what that is, but I think it’s going to continue on in the years to come,” he said.
The only provision that may hinder investigations in regards to the bill is response to a crash in which serious bodily injury or death occurs.
“While we support the enhancements to the statute, my only concern is the potential for law enforcement to lose the ability to physically obtain a chemical test in response to a crash in which serious bodily injury or death occurs,” Koltiska said. “Currently, should someone be critically injured in a crash, the driver can be physically forced to submit to a chemical test. Chemical test results are crucial in such situations and the need to obtain that evidence should not be removed.”
In that situation, it is legal in the state of Wyoming to obtain a blood draw without a search warrant if there is a death or critically injured.
Legislators will discuss the bill in the Judiciary Committee starting at 8:30 a.m. online Wednesday.