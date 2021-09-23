SHERIDAN — Healthy donors are needed for the community blood drives scheduled for next week. The drives will be held at Best Western Sheridan Center Sept. 27 from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Donors are urged to schedule an appointment by going online to vitalant.org or by calling 877-258-4825. Walk-ins are welcome for those who can’t schedule an appointment.
Donors can complete a health history questionnaire on the day of the drive atvitalant.org\health.
Donors will be screened upon arrival and must wear a mask or other face covering.