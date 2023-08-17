SHERIDAN — To help mitigate the ongoing blood shortage, the First United Methodist Church in Sheridan held a blood drive Aug. 10 in conjunction with Vitalant. 

According to a July 10 report by WBKO, an ABC affiliate station based in Bowling Green, Kentucky, the Red Cross collected roughly 50,000 fewer blood donations than needed between May and July.

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

Tags

Recommended for you