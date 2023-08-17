SHERIDAN — To help mitigate the ongoing blood shortage, the First United Methodist Church in Sheridan held a blood drive Aug. 10 in conjunction with Vitalant.
According to a July 10 report by WBKO, an ABC affiliate station based in Bowling Green, Kentucky, the Red Cross collected roughly 50,000 fewer blood donations than needed between May and July.
“Our Mission of Evangelism team had a conversation around needs not just within the community but in the larger need of our nation, and with the lack of blood right now, they decided they could do something about it,” First United Methodist Church Pastor Jim Barth said.
Barth advertised via posters and social media outlets, allowing community members to sign up online or in person. Before he knew it, all of the time slots were filled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The First United Methodist Church’s blood drive, among others in Sheridan, are working toward filling the critical gap in the blood supply seen today. Vitalant Communications Manager Tori Robbins reported Wyoming and the United States as a whole is having a difficult time bouncing back from the effects of the pandemic.
“Unfortunately, the nation’s blood supply is seriously low,” National Public Health Information Coalition reported March 2. “In January 2022, the COVID pandemic and other factors contributed to the worst blood shortage in over ten years. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Red Cross reported a 10% decline in donations after about a year.”
Due to the lack of blood supply, many doctors had to decide which patients most needed blood transfusions or urgent care, National Public Health Information Coalition reported.
Robbins said Vitalant found blood supply drops over the summer and during holidays due to the increased number of vacations donors take, so those donors are not making regular appointments to come in and donate blood. In the summer, also, high schools and colleges are not holding blood drives, further causing that drop.
“Every two seconds, somebody needs life-saving blood,” National Public Health Information Coalition reported. “Hospitals need to keep extra blood to perform surgeries and treat traumatic injuries. Just one car accident victim needs up to 100 units of blood to survive. Many people with cancer diagnoses, kidney disease or anemia also require blood transfusions.”
Robbins said she encourages anyone eligible to donate blood. Eligibility requirements can be found at vitalant.org. Those who donate become a part of the Vitalant recognition program, rewarding volunteers with points for each blood donation made. Those points can then be redeemed toward free gift cards and items such as shirts.
Vitalant also reports the donor's blood type, temperature, pulse and blood pressure.
“It is the easiest way you could save somebody’s life,” Robbins said. “It is the patient's only option. Not only are you giving them a chance at life, you are giving them more time with friends, family and coworkers.”
Appointments can be made at vitalant.org, referring volunteers to the donate tab.
