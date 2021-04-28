SHERIDAN — Science Kids and Sheridan Community Land Trust will kick off the first Unplug event of the 2021 Discovery Sessions series by celebrating the return of Great Blue Herons from their winter migration.
Julie Rieder of Science Kids, an ecologist who teaches about all things Aves, will share stories about the lives of herons while participants observe the birds as they prep their rookery to rear the next generation of herons.
The event runs from 5-6 p.m Thursday. Meet at South Park parking lot in Sheridan. Dress for weather and bring water. Limited binoculars will be available. For more information, see science-kids.org or sheridanclt.org.