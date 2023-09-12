SHERIDAN — Residents of Blue Sky Court, a cul de sac in Sheridan, are requesting snow clearing assistance from the city of Sheridan.
The letter and petition, signed by 26 residents, cited the particularly harsh winter last year, which led to residents struggling to leave their driveways and mail and delivery vehicles driving through deep snow in the cul de sac.
“It was a real struggle just to keep sidewalks and driveways clear,” the letter read. “The street presented an even worse dilemma, as we had no snow removal and so ice formed early on making it hazardous to even walk on the street.”
Streets Superintendent Mike Kuzara explained Streets Department equipment and resident vehicles could be damaged should the vehicles not be moved before a residential area, such as a cul de sac, is cleared. Kuzara added it’s difficult to remove snow from residential areas, and the city typically uses pickup trucks to clear neighborhoods.
“I went down there and looked, and obviously there's nowhere to put any snow. So what you're going to do is you're going to drag it off into Sheridan Avenue, which then will create another problem,” Councilor Steven Brantz said.
Given that Blue Sky Court is a residential area, it is one of the last areas to be cleared of snow during the winter. The city’s streets department prioritizes more traffic-heavy roadways and roadways near emergency service buildings.
With the city working to implement a new notification system to use during snow events, Blue Sky Court could serve as a “case study,” Councilor Greg Luhman said.
“What we’d like to do is get a hold of the person who spearheaded the letter (and) encourage them to get everyone in that cul de sac and that short street on the Everbridge system so that we can give them a notification to get all the cars off the curb,” Kuzara said. “Then we can get in there much easier with bigger snow equipment.”
Depending on whether residents move their vehicles, Kuzara said the Everbridge system could allow the streets department to more effectively clear similar areas in Sheridan.
“That’s actually probably a model that we can use for the rest of the cul de sacs in town because they all have kind of the same problem,” Kuzara said.
• Sheridan City Council is set to vote on whether to award the new aerial images of the city and Sheridan Area Water Supply area to Aero-Graphics, a Salt Lake City-based firm, for $39,650. The new images will be used to update the city’s geographic information system (GIS). The GIS is used by city staff to see zoning and where new subdivision will be.
City engineer Thomas Morneau said Aero-Graphics has done aerial imagery in Sublette and Teton counties; the company also did Sheridan’s last aerial images in 2018.