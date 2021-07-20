SHERIDAN — Saturdays in the Square, a free summer concert series in downtown Buffalo, will return to Crazy Woman Square from 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday.
Wood Belly, a bluegrass quintet from Denver, Colorado, is the headliner, joined by local musicians April June, Prairie Wildfire, Caleb Olsen and Jordan Smith. A variety of vendors including Hetty’s Pizza, Mickory’s, Un’Wine’d and Black Tooth Brewing Company will have food and drinks available for purchase. The event is free and open to the public.
Buffalo nonprofit Lobban Street Music hosts Saturdays in the Square. The free series is run entirely by volunteers and was started in 2018 to bring more live music opportunities to residents and visitors of Buffalo.
Since then, Saturdays in the Square concerts have featured nationally and internationally touring bands from around Wyoming, Montana, Colorado and New Zealand and showcased many local artists, including those from towns like Buffalo, Gillette, Sheridan and Big Horn.
“We are thrilled to be able to put on another great concert series this year featuring talented musicians from across the state and region thanks to our generous sponsors,” said Dustin Hill, president of Lobban Street Music.
Wood Belly entered the music scene with the release of their debut album “Solid Ground” in 2018, a first-place finish at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival’s Band Competition and an IBMA Momentum Band of the Year nomination. Since then, the quintet released their sophomore record, “Man on The Radio.”
Wyoming native singer-songwriter Jordan Smith delivers a rare authenticity that cuts to the core of his listeners’ emotions. With a passion for music running through his veins from an early age, Smith is set to release his debut album “American Dream” in summer 2021.
Caleb Olsen was born and raised in Gillette and is a mining engineer by day and musician by night, playing the acoustic guitar. He enjoys constructing original songs and formulating ideas to balance the day to day grind of life as well as breathing new life into cover songs.
Prairie Wildfire, from Buffalo, features lead singer Sage Palser on mandolin, Morgan Blaney on bass and Tessa Taylor on banjo.
The band has performed at festivals, in the historic Occidental Saloon, at dude ranches and at music venues throughout the region. Prairie Wildfire has opened for Greg Blake, Front Country and Horseshoes and Hand Grenades and Dale Ann Bradley. The square is located at South Main and East Fetterman streets.