SHERIDAN — Black Mountain Nordic Club offers snow reports on its website for Sibley Lake, Cutler Hill and South Park snowshoe/cross-country ski trails.
Groomers Curt and Joey last reported Dec. 26 that mountain trails received eight inches of fresh heavy snow. The groomers packed and rolled the entire trail system with corduroy, but were unable to set classic tracks with the snowmobile, as it did not have enough power to pull the machine making the tracks.
As a reminder, no dogs are allowed on the Sibley Lake trail, and fat bikers and snowshoers should remain on the inside track of the trails, allowing cross-country skiers to utilize the set tracks on the outer edges of each trail. Fat bikers are also advised to not ride on trails if leaving significant ruts.
