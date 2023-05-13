SHERIDAN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service’s Rocky Mountain Region announced its investment of $24 million in funding from the Great American Outdoors Act to support 38 selected projects across Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wyoming in Fiscal Year 2023, including the Bighorn National Forest.
These investments are from the National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund established by the Great American Outdoors Act.
The Shell Creek trail bridge on the Bighorn National Forest in Wyoming received $115,000 for bridge repairs. The heavily traveled bridge can again be used by numerous recreation enthusiasts and cattle permittees and provides access to wilderness.
These projects support the recent announcement by the Departments of Agriculture and Interior proposing an additional $2.8 billion in funding for Fiscal Year 2024 to improve infrastructure, recreation facilities, public lands access, and land and water conservation as the legislation enters its third year of five.
“These regional investments will continue to focus on deferred maintenance projects, improvements to recreational facilities and infrastructure, public access, and economic benefits,” Regional Forester Frank Beum said. “The funds will allow us to address some of the impacts caused by the visitation surge that started during the COVID-19 pandemic and continues on an ever-increasing scale.”
The Rocky Mountain Region currently has 154 unique Legacy Restoration Fund projects in various stages of development, with 23 completed, including the authorized and funded deferred maintenance projects for Fiscal Year 2023.
Since 2021, the Forest Service has completed more than 122 deferred maintenance projects across 53 national forests in 25 states with more than 880 additional projects currently funded and in various stages of completion.
The Great American Outdoors Act addresses the growing $7 billion backlog of deferred maintenance on national forest and grasslands. The Forest Service currently administers more than 370,000 miles of roads, 13,400 bridges, 159,000 miles of trails, 1,700 dams and reservoirs, 1,500 communications sites, 27,000 recreation sites and 40,000 facilities of other types across the United States and Puerto Rico.