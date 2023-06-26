SHERIDAN — U.S. Forest Service officials issued emergency road closures Friday evening, and those roads remain closed to the public until conditions improve and roads dry out.
Seasonal rain resulted in much unanticipated moisture on the Bighorn National Forest road system, creating hazardous conditions for vehicular traffic and forest users. Forest Service staff have observed rapidly deteriorating road conditions on system roads resulting in roadway damages and unnecessary off-road travel. Due to the conditions, several roads were closed over the weekend.
All traversing the BNF should proceed with caution. If vehicles begin to make stayed ruts on the road, BNF officials ask recreators to not continue traveling down the road, as permanent damage to the road is likely.
BNF Public Information Officer Lisa Balch said BNF officials were meeting this morning to discuss weekend conditions and assess potential road openings moving forward.
Those who have a camper that remains on closed roads at any point during the summer, call a local district ranger office. Communicate the following information: your location, plate number and a brief description of your camper. Do not attempt to remove your camper. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Tongue Ranger District office in Sheridan can be reached at 307-674-2600.
The Powder River Ranger District in Buffalo can be reached at 307-684-7806.
The Medicine Wheel Ranger District in Greybull can be reached at 307-765-4435.