A Forest Service Road in the Bighorn National Forest is impassable due to wet conditions. Several roads remained closed in the BNF.

 Courtesy photo | Bighorn National Forest

SHERIDAN — U.S. Forest Service officials issued emergency road closures Friday evening, and those roads remain closed to the public until conditions improve and roads dry out. 

Seasonal rain resulted in much unanticipated moisture on the Bighorn National Forest road system, creating hazardous conditions for vehicular traffic and forest users. Forest Service staff have observed rapidly deteriorating road conditions on system roads resulting in roadway damages and unnecessary off-road travel. Due to the conditions, several roads were closed over the weekend.

