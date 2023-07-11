SHERIDAN — Road closures in Bighorn National Forest were initially issued June 23 and roads remain closed until conditions improve and roads dry out.
The closures received administrative updates July 10 and some roads were partially or fully reopened.
All traversing the BNF should proceed with caution. If vehicles begin to make stayed ruts on the road, BNF officials ask recreators to not continue traveling down the road, as permanent damage to the road is likely.
Travel on closed roads and trails is prohibited and can be punished by a fine of up to $5,000 for an individual or up to six months imprisonment or both. Organizations can be punished by a fine of up to $10,000.
The closure order is in effect until rescinded by BNF officials.
The Tongue Ranger District office in Sheridan can be reached at 307-674-2600.
The Powder River Ranger District in Buffalo can be reached at 307-684-7806.
The Medicine Wheel Ranger District in Greybull can be reached at 307-765-4435.
To see current road closures, go to the BNF website at bit.ly/BNFclosures.