SHERIDAN — The Bighorn National Forest Powder River District Ranger is seeking comments on the proposed action and alternatives for the Tensleep Climbing Management Plan project. The project proposes actions to manage climbing and recreation in the Tensleep Canyon project area while protecting natural resources and providing diverse opportunities.
The proposal includes improvements in parking and highway safety, establishment of system trails, staging area stabilization, management of dispersed camping, management of human and pet waste, protection of riparian and cliff dwelling habitats, protection of geological features, management of special use permits and more.
Information is available on the Bighorn National Forest’s website at fs.usda.gov/project/?project=59115.
A virtual public open house meeting is scheduled for Feb. 18 from 6-7:30 p.m. and can be attended by selecting the following hyperlink, bit.ly/36CFZZt.
In this virtual platform, dialogue between attendees and presenters is done through a typed question and answer forum.
Please submit your written comments to comments-bighorn@usda.gov with “Tensleep Climbing Plan” in the subject line within 30 days of the legal notice publication that will be noted on the Forest website. For more information, please contact Christopher D. Jones, 2013 Eastside 2nd Street, Sheridan, WY 82801; telephone 307.674.2627; or email christopher.d.jones@usda.gov.