SHERIDAN — The Shoshone and Bighorn National Forests will be soliciting bids for a five year long Trail Maintenance IDIQ contract.
The synopsis can be viewed online at sam.gov/opp/2e8d311db94c42448303d71e27d0f88a/view.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
SHERIDAN — The Shoshone and Bighorn National Forests will be soliciting bids for a five year long Trail Maintenance IDIQ contract.
The synopsis can be viewed online at sam.gov/opp/2e8d311db94c42448303d71e27d0f88a/view.