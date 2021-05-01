SHERIDAN — Bighorn National Forest staff and members of the Forest Plan Steering Committee are planning a virtual meeting May 5.
The meeting will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. via Microsoft Teams. To join the meeting, see bit.ly/3dTd33B +1 202-650-0123; Phone Conference ID: 591 183 487#.
Agenda topics for discussion include updates from the committee and Bighorn National Forest District Rangers, Sheridan Municipal Watershed project, vegetation management accomplishments, stewardship projects and more. The meeting agenda is at fs.usda.gov/bighorn/home on the right side of the home page under events.
The Forest Plan Steering Committee is comprised of forest service staff and local government representatives including county commissions, conservation districts and state agencies. The committee was formed during revision of the forest plan and continues to help the forest service monitor the forest plan and project implementation. The committee meets twice a year.
The virtual meeting is open to the public. If you are interested in attending, please contact Christopher Jones at 307-674-2627 or christopher.d.jones@usda.gov.