SHERIDAN — The Bighorn National Forest Powder River District Ranger Traci Weaver is hosting a virtual public meeting to update interested people on the Tensleep Climbing Management Plan project May 19.
The project proposes actions to manage climbing and recreation in the Tensleep Canyon project area while protecting natural resources and providing diverse opportunities.
The proposal includes improvements in parking and highway safety, establishment of system trails, staging area stabilization, management of dispersed camping, management of human and pet waste, protection of riparian and cliff dwelling habitats, protection of geological features, management of special use permits and more. Information is available on the Bighorn National Forest’s website at fs.usda.gov/project/?project=59115. The virtual public meeting is scheduled for May 19 from 6-7:30 p.m. and can be attended by going to bit.ly/3fgxZRk
In this virtual platform, dialogue between attendees and presenters is done through a typed question and answer forum.
The intent of the meeting is to update interested people on the progress of the project and to answer any questions the audience may have. BNF staff received nearly 500 comments during the comment period and will also share themes and responses developed from these comments.
If you have any questions, please contact Traci Weaver at traci.weaver@usda.gov or 307-684-7806.