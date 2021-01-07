SHERIDAN —Officials are currently seeking comments on the proposed action for the Sheridan Municipal Watershed project. The project proposes actions to limit sediment and debris in the municipal watershed and adjacent lands in the event of a wildfire. The proposal includes mechanical timber harvest including clear cuts greater than 40 acres, non-commercial thinning and hand piling, prescribed burns, aspen and riparian habitat improvement, road maintenance and decommissioning and recreation site improvement. Information is available on the Bighorn National Forest’s website at fs.usda.gov/projects/bighorn/landmanagement/projects.
To join the meeting, follow this link: bit.ly/35iHOKl
Although comments will be recorded and questions answered, this platform does not offer attendees the option to speak. Dialogue is done through a typed question and answer forum.
Please submit your comments to comments-bighorn@usda.gov with “Sheridan Municipal Watershed” in the subject line by Feb. 9, 2021, 60 days from the publication of the legal notice in the Casper Star Tribune. For more information, please contact Jon Warder at jon.warder@usda.gov.