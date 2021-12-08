SHERIDAN — A series of appointments were among the items discussed during the Dec. 7 county commission meeting.
As part of its consent agenda, the commission approved a letter to Wyoming Office of Homeland Security Director Lynn Budd recommending the appointment of Jessie Ludikhuize as Sheridan County’s newest Emergency Management Coordinator.
Ludikhuize most recently served as the admissions and marketing director at Westview Health Care Center in Sheridan. He also has eight years of experience as a police officer, field training officer and departmental instructor with the Santa Rosa, California, Police Department.
As county coordinator, Ludikhuize will be responsible for mitigation and preparedness activities to protect against and prepare for disasters, according to the Wyoming Homeland Security website. This includes planning, training, exercising, procuring and maintaining equipment and designating facilities for shelter and other purposes.
If appointed to the role by Gov. Mark Gordon, Ludikhuize will take over for the current Emergency Management Coordinator Bruce Edwards, who will retire Dec. 31. Ludikhuize would start as soon as possible to allow for a transition and training period, Commission chair Nick Siddle said.
The commission also approved the appointment of two new board members to the Sheridan County Predator Management District.
Bob Krumm, a Sheridan resident who works as a fishing guide and has experience as an environmental specialist for the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, was appointed to a three-year term on the board representing sportsmen.
Jerry Reed, a lifelong hunter and president of the Sheridan County Sportsmen’s Association, was appointed to a three-year term in an at-large position on the board.
Both board members will begin their terms Jan. 1, 2022.
In addition, the county passed a resolution setting the county holidays for 2022. Sheridan County offices will be closed all day July 15, 2022, for rodeo activities.
Typically, county offices are open until 10 a.m. on the Friday of Rodeo Week, Siddle said, but it was decided county staffers should be given an entire day off this year.
The full day off for rodeo is the only substantial change in this year’s lineup of county holidays, Siddle said. Other holiday closures approved in the resolution include Dec 31, 2021; Jan. 17, 2022; Feb. 21, 2022; May 30, 2022; July 4, 2022; September 5, 2022; Nov. 11, 24 and 25, 2022; Dec. 26, 2022; and Jan. 2, 2023. The courthouse will close at 1 p.m. April 15, in observance of Good Friday.
In addition, the Sheridan County Clerk and Recorder’s Office will be closed to the public Aug. 16 and Nov. 8, so staff can assist with election activities on those days, Siddle said. However, the office will be open to the public on Veterans Day Nov. 11 — even though all other county offices will be closed on that day — so staff can participate in county canvassing activities.
Lastly, the commission also approved a memorandum of understanding with the Wyoming Department of Transportation, which will allow the county to be the recipient of 65 new road safety signs for county roads.
Under the Wyoming Rural Road Safety Program, WYDOT will purchase and deliver the signs, while the county will install them. The program does not come at any cost to the county, according to county engineer Ken Muller.