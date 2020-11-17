SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Board of Adjustment granted a special zoning exemption to cosmetologist Crystal Jenkins last week.
The board voted unanimously to allow Jenkins to operate a beauty salon from her residence on Marion Street. All businesses wishing to operate in residential districts must be granted a special exemption.
In granting the request, the board ensured there would be adequate parking on the street and confirmed the work space was adequately separated from the living space.
“Staff feels that there is ample separation from the detached garage and adequate parking for a salon home occupation,” Sheridan Community Development Director Wade Sanner wrote in a memo to the board.
The Board of Adjustment hears appeals on decisions made to enforce the city's zoning ordinance and hears special exemption requests and zoning ordinance variance requests.
The city currently has a vacancy on the board of adjustment, and interested individuals can send a brief bio and cover letter to the mayor’s office via email at bleichtnam@sheridanwy.net.