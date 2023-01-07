SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Board of County Commissioners appointed a new chair and swore in a new member Tuesday. Christi Haswell replaced Lonnie Wright as chair of the board, a motion which passed unanimously. Haswell has served on the board for four years and said she appreciates the opportunity to offer a different perspective.
“I just hadn’t seen a lot of women in the county commissioner position and I really felt like 50%of the county is female, so we should have some representation on the board,” Haswell said. “Not that I had an issue with anything that the commissioners were doing or the decisions being made, I just feel strongly that diverse boards are stronger boards. The more perspective you have, the better… Since then I’ve just really enjoyed the job. I enjoy coming to work every day. I really enjoy working with the gentlemen that I’ve been able to work with and I’ve learned a lot from them.”
Haswell said one of the highlights of her work on the board is being able to witness the growth of the community, even through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve all seen the influx of folks during COVID and afterward. I think the secret’s kind of out about what a great place Wyoming is. We’ve had a lot of new subdivisions, we’ve had a lot of building going on,” Haswell said. “I think if we continue to see the growth, it’s going to be just as important that we continue communicating with all of our departments, with the city, that we’re aligned on what we want that growth to look like.”
Another highlight of Haswell’s time on the board has been setting the Brooks Street project in motion with the help of public feedback.
“We’re excited [about] this Brooks Street project, we’re really excited for that to get started. It’ll take a while before it’s as pretty as the pictures. Things need some time to grow, but I think that green space is going to be awesome,” Haswell said. “We had to close [Brooks Street] every winter, but in the summer and spring when it was open it was just such a safety issue… We had a few public meetings, which were great. They were well attended, we had a lot of public feedback on what should go there and what it should look like, so I think that’s a good sign.”
As it relates to her new position as chair, Haswell said she is truly in it for the love of the game.
“I’m not sure what it looks like in other counties and how chair positions are handled, but all of the commissioners are pretty in alignment,” Haswell said. “No one looks to be chair for any political gain or power move. We’re all really civil. It’s a joy to come to work every day, to work with the staff that we have and the commissioners that we have, so it makes the job easy.”
Thompson, who retired from law enforcement after serving as Sheridan County sheriff for five years, was sworn in as commissioner Tuesday. He said his interest in applying derived from his continued desire to serve the Sheridan community and learn more about public proceedings.
“I’ve always had an interest in government operations and I felt over my experience with the county as an employee and then as sheriff, I had a pretty good understanding of, at least as much as you could from the outside looking in, what the roles and responsibilities were of the commission,” Thompson said. “What drew me to it the most is I think of it as the last bastion of truly limited government. We don’t have ordinance power. We’re only allowed to pass resolutions that are in line with allowances and state statute. While we have a lot of responsibilities afforded to us by the Wyoming Legislature, we can’t take too strong of an approach to things because that’s just not in our alleyway.”
Thompson said he tried to avoid bringing politics into his job as sheriff.
“In a lot of ways that’s easier to do in a law enforcement realm because you look at the criminal statutes and regardless of your personal feelings and beliefs, the criminal statutes are what they are,” Thompson said. “I did take pride in the fact that I could try to be as impartial as possible in every encounter and apply the law equally to everyone. That’s one of the things that’s vastly different about this. You’re interpreting the law and the people that elected you and trying to make the decision for them in their absence.”
Tuesday’s meeting was an interesting one to start with due to discussion surrounding the now approved Forbes/Mullinax quarry project and the number of public commenters, Thompson said. However, that experience as his first with the board was a good introduction to the ways public comment can impact decision making.
“There were a lot of comments that were made of things that I wasn’t aware of. You think you have your mind made up coming into a meeting based on the evidence that you have and then the evidence that’s provided at that meeting could change that,” Thompson said.
In his new position as county commissioner, Thompson looks forward to expanding his knowledge of public processes and having a hand in the growth of Sheridan County.
“I’m [looking forward to] continuing to learn more about the local application of what we can do as commissioners to make Sheridan County better,” Thompson said. “That entails not just knowing the people that you serve locally but being a good partner on the state level and understanding the goal and intention of the legislature and how we can move that forward on a local level.”
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.