SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Board of County Commissioners appointed a new chair and swore in a new member Tuesday. Christi Haswell replaced Lonnie Wright as chair of the board, a motion which passed unanimously. Haswell has served on the board for four years and said she appreciates the opportunity to offer a different perspective.

“I just hadn’t seen a lot of women in the county commissioner position and I really felt like 50%of the county is female, so we should have some representation on the board,” Haswell said. “Not that I had an issue with anything that the commissioners were doing or the decisions being made, I just feel strongly that diverse boards are stronger boards. The more perspective you have, the better… Since then I’ve just really enjoyed the job. I enjoy coming to work every day. I really enjoy working with the gentlemen that I’ve been able to work with and I’ve learned a lot from them.”

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

