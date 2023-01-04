SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Board of County Commissioners met at the courthouse Tuesday before a packed room of concerned community members. Among the agenda for the board meeting was a highly debated proposal by William Cameron Forbes and Mullinax Incorporated, seeking approval from the board for a permit to operate a gravel and sand quarry on Forbes’ property off Big Goose Road.

“Access to the quarry would be provided by a private gravel haul road connecting to State Highway 331, Big Goose Road,” said Sheridan County Planner Mark Reid. “The application identifies a mapped mining or affected area of approximately 164 acres within the larger 1,675-acre [property]... there are 73 assigned address points assumed to be residences within one mile of the proposed mining or affected area, not including the haul road.”

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

