SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Board of County Commissioners met at the courthouse Tuesday before a packed room of concerned community members. Among the agenda for the board meeting was a highly debated proposal by William Cameron Forbes and Mullinax Incorporated, seeking approval from the board for a permit to operate a gravel and sand quarry on Forbes’ property off Big Goose Road.
“Access to the quarry would be provided by a private gravel haul road connecting to State Highway 331, Big Goose Road,” said Sheridan County Planner Mark Reid. “The application identifies a mapped mining or affected area of approximately 164 acres within the larger 1,675-acre [property]... there are 73 assigned address points assumed to be residences within one mile of the proposed mining or affected area, not including the haul road.”
Reid expanded on the measures to mitigate disturbances to surrounding residences as described in the permit application.
“Dust control would be provided by water trucks and the application of dust suppressant as required, seeding of top soil or piles, a strategically located crusher in the center of the property [and] limiting day-to-day on-site noise to excavator haul trucks. Most operations would be during daylight hours, limiting the need for lighting,” Reid said.
The permit, as described in the application submitted by Forbes and Mullinax Inc., would be effective for 30 years. The long time frame was just one cause for concern from residents living near the proposed quarry, joined by unease at the prospects of dust, noise, potential environmental impacts and the lowering of nearby property value.
Nathan Mullinax, president at Mullinax Inc., addressed concerns before public comment.
“There is a quarter-mile buffer area from the landowner’s fence to the boundary of the mining post, so we’re not up against anybody’s boundaries,” Mullinax said. “I think it’s super important that everybody understand that there’s going to be a gravel pit up there of some kind for the next 20, 30 years. It’s a substantial resource for the county. The landowner has the right to manage their own property and develop it and create revenue there.”
Mullinax also elaborated on the construction of the access road from State Highway 331 to the proposed quarry.
“The driveway that will enter the pit has been approved by WYDOT. We went through a design process with an engineer and have done everything we need to do to enter and access the state highway as far as site distances, so that’s been done, approved and I actually started construction,” Mullinax said. “I just want to remind you that the state highways were put in place through the state for commerce and that’s why we have state highways. They’re weren’t necessarily walking paths or even residential, they’re there to promote commerce for the state, so I feel like we’ve met that.”
Dozens of community members stepped up to the podium to voice concerns, many of which included the 30 year timeframe for the permit and possible inconveniences that could result from the operation of the quarry.
One resident of Big Goose Road noted the possibility of runoff causing issues for crops and livestock. Multiple residents voiced concern over the possible dust and noise. Bruce Nelson, resident of a subdivision near the proposed quarry, recalled a similar project in the past that posed exactly these issues.
“I do recollect a time, it’s probably been 25, maybe 30 years ago, when there was some aggregate removed from this area,” Nelson said. “One of the things that occurred during that period was dust and noise. Basically from sunrise to sunset, there was a lot of noise, there was a lot of dust and I don’t see that changing any.”
Kevin Fox, a nearby resident who works in agriculture, added dust does not just pose health issues and negative impacts on air quality but also has the potential to obscure the view of the Bighorn Mountains.
“The amount of dust that has been generated on the foray to the south has blocked the view of the Bighorn Mountains and if that’s what we’re trying to sell, that would be what you’re going to be selling,” Fox said to the board. “That’s my concern. Gravel is abundant, it can be found in other places... This is not the right place for this.”
The issue of lowered property value was also presented to the board. Nearby resident Mary Ann Bledsoe explained her concerns.
“I moved to this area wanting it to be my forever home,” Bledsoe said. “If this goes in, our property value is immediately going down. It makes it really hard to sell your house to anybody when you have to reveal that there’s going to be a quarry there… This project is not mutually beneficial. It benefits the stakeholders and the owners of the property. It does not benefit the residents or the people that are going to be affected by the wind and the dust and the loss of property value.”
Mullinax responded after public comment.
“I know everybody gets really wound up about the dust and the crushing… we crush on Fort Road this very same material the exact same way and there’s residents literally across the street from us,” Mullinax said. “We are very familiar with having to manage the dust and very familiar with how to handle crushing with zero emission. This is the same operation just in a different spot. This is so much more remote than Fort Road, it’s not even a comparison.”
Upon consideration of the concerns of nearby residents, the board amended the permit application to allow for 10 years instead of 30 and maintained stipulations for dust control and noise limitations.
Sheridan County Commissioner Nick Siddle spoke of his experience living near a quarry, offering an alternate view of the proposal.
“I certainly appreciate the talk about the viewshed and truthfully, Mullinax has [had] a quarry within a mile of my house recently… then they reclaimed it,” Siddle said. “Homes went in there. Some of the land now is actually cultivatable as agricultural land that wasn’t before and it certainly hasn’t hurt the viewshed out Soldier Creek where they did that… It’s a long-term benefit. I don’t think it will harm the viewshed a whole lot from up there.”
Following his statement, Siddle offered his support for the approval of the permit.
Sheridan County Commissioner Tom Ringley also voiced his support for the amended permit application.
“One thing that we all have in common, anybody that owns property, is we have the right to make beneficial use of our property as long as we follow the rules,” Ringley said. “I think we found a common ground here with the reduction of the permit length… I think we’ve done our job at trying to mitigate both sides and I’m comfortable with the motion and I will certainly support it.”
The motion to approve the permit passed unanimously.
