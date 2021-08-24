UW stock
Courtesy photo | Bud Denega

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Board of Realtors recently announced the 2021 scholarships awarded to local students.

Those receiving the awards are:

• Izabella Carbert, a Tongue River High School graduate who plans to attend Casper College.

• Bailey Dodge, a TRHS graduate who plans to attend Montana State University.

• Melah Garwood, a Sheridan High School graduate who plans to attend the University of Wyoming.

• Amelia Gee, a Big Horn High School graduate who plans to attend the UW.

• Cassandra Guelde, a BHHS graduate who plans to attend UW.

• Caleb Johnston, an SHS graduate who plans to attend UW.

