SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Board of Realtors recently announced the 2021 scholarships awarded to local students.
Those receiving the awards are:
• Izabella Carbert, a Tongue River High School graduate who plans to attend Casper College.
• Bailey Dodge, a TRHS graduate who plans to attend Montana State University.
• Melah Garwood, a Sheridan High School graduate who plans to attend the University of Wyoming.
• Amelia Gee, a Big Horn High School graduate who plans to attend the UW.
• Cassandra Guelde, a BHHS graduate who plans to attend UW.
• Caleb Johnston, an SHS graduate who plans to attend UW.