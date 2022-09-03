SHERIDAN — Voters heading to the polls this fall will consider the approval of a 2% countywide lodging tax — which supports the efforts of Sheridan County Travel and Tourism.

Sheridan voters initially approved the lodging tax as a citywide tax in 1992, and it has been approved every four years since. Initially set at 2%, it increased to 4% in the early 2000s. It became a countywide tax in 2018.

