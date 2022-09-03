SHERIDAN — Voters heading to the polls this fall will consider the approval of a 2% countywide lodging tax — which supports the efforts of Sheridan County Travel and Tourism.
Sheridan voters initially approved the lodging tax as a citywide tax in 1992, and it has been approved every four years since. Initially set at 2%, it increased to 4% in the early 2000s. It became a countywide tax in 2018.
The tax initiative on the ballot is dropping back down to 2% this year, following the approval of a 5% statewide lodging tax by the Wyoming Legislature in 2020, Sheridan County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller said this summer. The county is guaranteed 2% of the statewide amount, leading to the change on voters’ ballots this fall.
Sheridan County Travel and Tourism board President PJ Treide said Sheridan County Travel and Tourism plays a critical role in the development and marketing of Sheridan as a tourism destination and leverages the lodging tax to promote the community to visitors from the region, across the country and around the world. These efforts, he said, help support an industry that includes more than 1,000 tourism and service-based jobs in Sheridan County.
“I am of the belief that tourism is one of the foundations of economic development and economic stability for Sheridan County,” Treide said. “Growing up in the roller coaster ups and downs of a natural-resource-based economy like Gillette was extremely challenging. Sheridan County’s economy is able to weather the extreme economic volatility that comes with living in Wyoming because we are a destination community.”
He added that without the tourist traffic and the work done by SCTT, his business Bighorn Design and Surf Wyoming would not survive in its current form.
According to a report prepared by Dean Runyan Associates outlining the economic impact of travel in Wyoming, in 2021, spending in Sheridan County was approximately $137.7 million, the ninth highest among the state’s counties.
That amount has trended upward over the years, with $105.3 million in direct travel spending in Sheridan County in 2012. While COVID likely dampened the spending in 2020, with just $99.1 million in direct travel spending in Sheridan County, the $38.6 million increase for 2021 shows the strong draw of the area.
While some may consider Sheridan County a stopping-off point en route to other destinations such as Yellowstone National Park or Mount Rushmore, SCTT Executive Director Shawn Parker noted he and his team have worked hard to establish Sheridan as a destination in its own right.
Despite that, Parker said the local visitor center saw 5,952 fewer visitors through the doors in July 2022 compared to July 2021. One explanation is that some families waited to see if and when Yellowstone National Park would reopen fully. Another explanation could be that as the country returns to “normal” after the pandemic, from a tourism standpoint, the county has seen a “rubber band effect.” Those factors combined with fuel costs could be contributing to the travel numbers seen in 2022.
Treide said SCTT efforts have helped boost the local economy when other communities did not fare as well.
“Also important to note are the campaigns that the SCTT staff have created over the years,” Treide said. “‘The Women of Sheridan, Wyo.,’ was a great celebration of local entrepreneurs during Wyoming's 150th anniversary of women's suffrage in 2019. ‘The Backyard’ was an immediate response to COVID that showed the world that Sheridan was open for business. And ‘Craft is King’ will showcase many of the makers and creators in our community.
“These campaigns are all about the incredible people and places in Sheridan County,” Treide continued. “And we are fortunate to have a team that can create extremely high end content, unlike any of our surrounding communities who are all vying for the same tourist market.”
According to Parker, since the countywide lodging tax was approved by voters, SCTT has been able to reach potential visitors in additional domestic markets (Washington State, Oregon, Illinois, Minnesota, Texas) and international markets (France, Germany, United Kingdom, China) based on demand for and interest in western experiences and attractions. The local organization has increased digital marketing efforts to further assist in developing and supporting major events in outdoor recreation, culture and the arts, and youth sports.
As the communities of Sheridan County continue to grow, some would argue the attention garnered through such campaigns is not what’s best for area residents, but Treide pointed out Sheridan County has always been a destination.
“It is important to all of us on the board of Sheridan County Travel and Tourism that we grow the community thoughtfully, in a manner that is consistent with our community values,” Treide said. “No one on our board wants, and no one is advocating for, unchecked growth. We promote Sheridan as an authentic western destination where visitors are invited to experience our western lifestyle and maybe experience a town that still lives ‘as America once was.’ The visitors we market to want to come to Sheridan County for the same authenticity that we get to experience as residents.”
The 2% countywide lodging tax will appear on ballots for the general election this fall. Absentee voting for the general election will begin Sept. 23, with election day set for Nov. 8.